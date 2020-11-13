Two women loot Rs. 1.5 lakh from a shop in Tirumala under the guise of beggars

Despite the police department is coming up with various programs and action to curb the robbery and thefts in the society, the thieves are also looking for new ideas to loot the people with over smartness. Same such thing was reported in Tirumala where a beggar family resorted to theft. Going into details, the family of a beggar who recently came to Tirupati and was caught stealing on CCTV. According to details, two women brought their three children with them to the Lakshmi Venkateswara Steel shop at the Leela Mahal Center in Tirumala and started begging.

In this sequence, the children who came with the women went down the table and stole the money in the drawer very easily while the women were begging the owner for the money. Scenes of this were recorded on a CCTV camera. However, the police believe that all this was done with a definite plan, after a thorough examination. Alipiri police are investigating the case.

It is clear from the scenes in the CCTV that the women had prepared the children in advance to rob the money. A total of Rs 1.50 lakh had been theft, which left the locals worry.