Veterinary students demand parity with medical courses

Tirupati: Students from Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in Tirupati have been on an indefinite strike for the past seven days, with their relay hunger strike now marking its third consecutive day. The protest, which began as a call for fair compensation, demands a significant increase in stipends for undergraduate and postgraduate interns as well as PhD scholars, so that their earnings are brought on par with those in medical courses. The students have vowed not to end their strike until they receive a clear assurance from the government regarding their demands.

In a determined effort to draw attention to their cause, the protesting students have been organising various activities every day. They have been engaging with leaders from different political parties to secure support and have initiated creative actions to highlight their plight. One notable initiative was a blood donation camp, organised in collaboration with the NTR Memorial Trust Blood Centre, held right on the university campus on Sunday, where the relay hunger strike is taking place.

Speaking to The Hans India, final-year undergraduate student Guna Koushik emphasised that veterinary students are, in their own right, doctors who deserve the same recognition and respect as professionals in BDS, AYUSH, and the broader medical field. He also voiced his opposition to a proposed government decision to merge the Veterinary, Agriculture and Horticulture sectors under one umbrella, describing the move as inherently unfair.

Koushik pointed out a stark disparity in stipend allocations between medical and veterinary students. While medical students receive stipends exceeding Rs 25,000, veterinary students are allocated a meager Rs 7,000, a figure that has remained unchanged since the 2011-12 academic year.

Rumours circulating on social media suggest that the government is considering raising the veterinary stipend to only Rs 10,000. However, the students have vehemently rejected this proposal, arguing that even in other states, veterinary students receive significantly higher stipends which is more than Rs 20,000, with Andhra Pradesh being notably on the lower side.

Guan Koushik clarified that the students are not protesting against the government itself but are fighting for their rightful entitlements. He stressed that the strike will only end when their stipends are raised to the level of those in other medical courses, saying that they will continue their peaceful protests till their demands are met.