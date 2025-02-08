Veterinary varsity students demand hike in stipend

Tirupati: Students of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University have intensified their protest demanding a hike in their stipend.

On Friday, marking the fifth day of their agitation, they launched a relay hunger strike at the university campus. The protesting students also submitted a representation to Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, explaining their demand and urging immediate action.

The students have made it clear that they will not call off their protest until the government issues a Government Order (GO) and provides financial clearance for the stipend hike.

As part of their campaign, veterinary students across different colleges affiliated with the university have collectively sent emails to government officials and Ministers, pressing for their demand.

The agitation, which entered its fourth consecutive day of indefinite strike, is driven by the students’ long-standing demand to bring their stipend on par with other medical education courses.

Currently, undergraduate students receive Rs 7,000 per month, postgraduate students get Rs 9,000, and PhD scholars are provided Rs 10,000. In contrast, students pursuing similar-duration medical courses receive over Rs.20,000. The students pointed out that despite their protests spanning over 13 years, the government is yet to respond favourably.

With no resolution in sight, students from veterinary colleges in Tirupati, Proddatur, Gannavaram and Garividi have declared that their strike will continue until the government formally addresses their concerns by releasing an official order.