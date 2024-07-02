2.35 lakh beneficiaries receive pension in NTR dist

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Srijana has said the NTR Bharosa social security pensions are being distributed as per the guidelines of the State government and stated that she was delighted to take part in the pensions distribution programme on Monday.

The Collector visited YSR Colony in Jakkampudi, Fakeergudem and Giripuram in Vijayawada and distributed the NTR Bharosa pensions. Speaking on the occasion, she said the distribution of pensions started on Monday morning and Rs 160 crore will be distributed to 2.35 lakh pensioners in the district. She said the State government increased the pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 with a view to improve the standards of living of the people. On behalf of the people of NTR district, she thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the distribution of pensions on the first day of the month. Ward and village secretariat staff started the distribution of pensions early in the morning and handed over Rs 7,000 to each beneficiary.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Tiruvuru MLA K Srinivasa Rao, Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya, Jaggaiahpet MLA Rajagopal, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary along with the officials of various government departments participated in the pensions distribution programme. The district administration has made arrangements for the distribution of pension at the homes of beneficiaries.

DRDA Project Director K Srinivasa Rao and other officials accompanied the Collector.