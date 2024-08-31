3-day AP Chambers Business Expo to begin on Sept 27

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) will organise Mega Business Expo 2024 at SS Convention here from September 27 to 29.

The chambers launched the brochure for the Business Expo at a press meet organised here on Friday.

AP chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar said the business expo is a premier event that will attract a diverse audience including industries, MSMEs, industry professionals, innovators, real estate firms, service providers and consumers from across the region.

The expo will feature 160 plus exhibitors and is estimated to have around 30,000 plus footfalls. They stated that the exhibition will provide a unique platform for networking, knowledge exchange, collaboration and business growth.

The expo will have parallel sectoral seminars with respective ministers, bureaucrats and subject matter experts. Many companies representing sectors such as manufacturing, services, banking, automobiles, infrastructure and real estate, food processing, hospitality and tourism, MSME and women entrepreneurs will participate as exhibitors and sponsors in the expo.

AP Chambers Business Expo-2024 is a wonderful opportunity for exhibitors and sponsors to enhance their brand visibility, showcase their products and services, network with industry leaders and potential partners and increase brand awareness among consumers, they said.