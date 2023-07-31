Live
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
Amrit Bharat: 11 Railway stations to be developed
Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil informs that in the jurisdiction of Vijayawada Division under first phase eleven Railway Stations including Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Kakinada Town Jn, Narasapur, Nidadavolu Jn, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni have been selected under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Vijayawada: Indian Railways had introduced the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme earlier this year with a view for major upgradation of railway stations. Under this scheme, priority will be given to those works which improve the ease of movement of passengers, their convenience and integration of the station with surrounding areas and look and feel of various passenger amenities. Various works being proposed as part of the scheme are improvement to platform surface, extension of cover over platform, improvement to station façade and circulating area, installation of
12-meter-wide end-to-end foot over bridges, improvement of lighting and provision of escalators, lifts and furniture among others.
The upgraded station complex must focus on user-experience. Solutions must include good illumination, combination of lift/escalator/travelators for a comfortable movement, logical way finding, signages, parking and others. They must have an element of sustainability including but not limited to efficient energy/water conservation, superior waste management and building management.
Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil said that in the jurisdiction of Vijayawada Division under first phase eleven Railway Stations including Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Kakinada Town Jn, Narasapur, Nidadavolu Jn, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni have been selected under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The local passengers and rail users from the selected stations are requested to share their inputs for development of these stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
He further stated that public participation is the key for any development as these public places serve thousands
of people. “We want them to be part of the development project of their towns and cities, and will include the suggestions given by them,” he said. He appealed to people to help finalise the elevation or façade for the development of the selected stations by sending their suggestions by August 3. People may send their suggestions by email or Twitter.