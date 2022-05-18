Andhra Pradesh: 15 IPS officers transferred

Vijayawada: The State government has transferred 15 IPS officers on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma has issued orders to this effect.

Senior IPS officer PHD Ramakrishna is posted as DIG, ACB in the existing vacancy. He was also given full additional charge of the post of DIG Technical Services.

LKV Ranga Rao is posted as IGP, Welfare & Sports in the existing vacancy.

SV Rajasekhara Babu, DIG, and Co-ordination is transferred and posted as DIG, OCTOPUS in the existing vacancy.

KV Mohan Rao, DIG, is posted as DIG, Training, in the existing vacancy.

S Hari Krishna, (SPS: 2006), DIG, Visakhapatnam Range is placed in full additional charge of the post of DIG, Coastal Security, until further orders.

Gopinath Jatti, DIG, Mangalagiri, is posted as DIG, Greyhounds, in the existing vacancy.

Dr Koya Praveen, SP, OCTOPUS is transferred and posted as Commandant, 16th Batallion, APSP, Visakhapatnam. Vice Commandant D Uday Bhaskar is transferred.

Vishal Gunni, Commandant, 6th Batalion, APSP, Mangalagiri, is placed in full additional charge of the post of Superintendent of Railway Police, Vijayawada, until further orders.

M Ravindranath Babu, SP, Kakinada, is placed in full additional charge of the post of Commandant, 3td Battalion, APSP, Kakinada, until further orders.

Ajitha Vejendla, Commandant, 14th Battalion, APSP, Anantapur, is placed in full additional charge of the post of Superintendent of Railway Police, Guntakal. Vice Commandant P Anil Babu, SP (NC) transferred.

G Krishnakanth, Additional SP, Chintoor, East Godavari, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Operations, Rampachodavaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

P Jagadeesh, Addl. SP, Paderu, is transferred and posted as Addl SP, Administration, Chittoor. Present additional SP DN Mahesh has been transferred.

Tuhin Sinha, Addl SP, SEB, Kurnool, is transferred and posted as Addl SP, Administration, Paderu, Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Bindu Madhav Garikapati, Addl SP, SEB, Guntur Rural, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Admn., Narasaraopet, Palnadu district in the existing vacancy.

PV Ravi Kumar, SP, ACB is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, V&E.