Andhra Pradesh: Congress sees plot to destroy green revolution gains

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday demanded immediate withdrawal of the agriculture-related Bills stating that they were intended to destroy the green revolution which brought self-sufficiency to the country due to the efforts of the Congress.



APCC president S Sailajanath said in a statement on Thursday that there was a larger conspiracy behind the farm Bills which would drive the country's agriculture into crisis and make farmer bankrupt.

He exhorted the farmers all over the country to join hands to launch a massive agitation against the Bills.

He said that the three Bills—amendment to Essential Commodities bill, Produce Trade and Commerce Promotion and Facilitation bill and Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill—would in no way help farmers but only be beneficial to the corporate sector.

The PCC chief said that 90 per cent farmers in the country are small and marginal farmers who would be severely hit by the new Bills. The Central government is misleading the farmers by stating that they could sell the produce anywhere without caring for the minimum support price, he said. The farmers would be compelled to sell the produce at throwaway price. Moreover, the state governments would lose the revenue of market cess.

Sailajanath said that following the call given by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress cadres would launch nation-wide agitation against the Bills. Detailing the course of action plan, he said that the party would launch propaganda against the bill on September 26, protest demonstrations and padayatra up to Mahatma Gandhi statue on September 28, dharnas in all the headquarters of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies on October 2 with the slogan to save farmer and save farm labourer, state-level farmers conferences on October 10, collection of signatures of farmers, farm workers, market hamalis and traders from October 2 to 31.