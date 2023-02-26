AP emerges as leader in agriculture-based industry

Andhra Pradesh emerges as a leader in India's agribusiness industry with Rs 44,539 crore exports in 2021-22. Andhra Pradesh has firmly established itself as a major player in India's agribusiness industry, with a significant contribution in sectors such as aquaculture, horticulture, dairy, and poultry. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the state's agri and food processing exports for the year 2021-22 were valued at Rs 44,539 crores (US $5.95 bn), showcasing a notable growth rate of 5.95 per cent, according to a statement from the state government on Saturday.





In addition to this, the state has achieved remarkable milestones in the agriculture and food processing sector. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the state ranked first in the production of several crops including oil palm, papaya, lime, coconut, cocoa, tomato, and chillies as well as in marine exports. Furthermore, the state has secured the top position in egg, fish and shrimp production, while taking the second position in paddy, maize, mango, sweet orange, cashew and turmeric.





To support this thriving sector, the state has made significant investments in infrastructure, with 10,788 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras functioning as one-stop-shops for agriculture and allied services, 58 agricultural and horticultural research stations, 373 cold storage facilities, 124 warehouses, 247 ripening chambers, 4,587 pack houses, 5 food quality testing labs, and 400 market yards, said the statement.

The state government has taken a initiative to support cultivators with the YSR Rhythu Bharosa flagship programme, which is designed to provide timely and high-quality inputs and services to increase crop productivity.





In addition, the government is actively developing Integrated production centres in all districts of the state in line with the AP Food Processing Policy 2025, which will provide farmers with common facilities. To further improve farmers' income, the government has introduced new crops such as dragon fruit, Taiwan guava, Mauritius variety of pineapple, strawberry, cinnamon, nutmeg, Japanese mint and more. These initiatives demonstrate the government's commitment to promoting the growth of the agricultural sector and supporting the welfare of farmers in Andhra Pradesh, the release said.