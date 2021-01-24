AP tops nation in cocoa production: Minister Kannababu

Vijayawada: Stating that the cocoa farmers are using modern technology in cultivation, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu has said that the demand for cocoa is increasing in the State. The government is extending full support to the cocoa farmers. Kannababu on Saturday inaugurated a one-day workshop of South Indian states in a hotel. Addressing the gathering, he said Andhra Pradesh topped the cocoa production in the country.

The workshop has been jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and the Horticulture Department of Andhra Pradesh. Kannababu said cocoa is widely used in making of chocolates and many farmers are coming forward for cultivation of cocoa.

Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjeevi Chowdary said cocoa is cultivated in all districts of Andhra Pradesh and farmers are earning profits. He said the State government will provide marketing facility to farmers as there has been a good demand for the product from the chocolate manufacturing companies.

National Agriculture and Horticulture Commissioner, Government of India, SK Malhotra, Cashew nut director, Cochin, Dr N Venkatesh, Joint Director of horticulture, Andhra Pradesh, P Hanumantha Rao and others participated. Scientists and farmers have explained about cocoa production in the country and scope for marketing opportunities. The Minister released a brochure on protection of cocoa crop on the occasion.