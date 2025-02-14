AP will allocate matching grants for Central schemes: Dinakar

Vijayawada: Chairman of 20-point programme (TPP) Lanka Dinakar said on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh government will allocate matching grants for Centrally-sponsored schemes in its upcoming Budget.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the BJP leader criticised the previous YSRCP government for failing to provide matching grants for Central schemes. He pointed out that crucial funds allocated for schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, MGNREGA, and PMAY remained unutilised according to guidelines.

“Now is the time to restore the state’s finances systematically to make it self-sustainable,” Dinakar said, adding that the Budget preparation is proceeding objectively under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and finance minister Payyavula Keshav.

The TPP chairman refuted YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy’s claims in Parliament regarding the non-completion of 17 new medical colleges due to lack of funds. He assured that the present government would complete these medical colleges and enhance healthcare and education under health minister Y Satya Kumar’s supervision.

Highlighting infrastructure delays during the previous administration, Dinakar cited several incomplete railway projects, including Kotipalli-Narsapur, Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, Amaravati railway lines, and the Visakhapatnam railway zone.

“Under the current double engine sarkar, work on the railway zone has commenced, and efforts to complete pending railway lines are underway,” he said.

Dinakar also called for an investigation into alleged misconduct and misuse of funds by an officer at the AP Bhavan in Delhi during the previous government.