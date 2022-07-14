APSDMA predicts rise in Godavari floodwater

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Wednesday said there is a possibility that floodwater levels at Godavari may increase on Thursday due to incessant rains. The APSDMA special chief secretary G Sai Prasad said water levels were at 15.07 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage near Dowleswaram on Wednesday. He said third danger warning will be issued if the water levels increase.

Sai Prasad monitored the flood situation at the state control room along with the APSDMA managing director Dr B R Ambedkar. He said the APSDMA has alerted the mandals which are predicted get affected. He said the flood victims can contact the state control room number 1070, 1800 425 0101 and 08632377118. There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in North and South Coastal districts due to the impact of low pressure formed over South Odisha, he said adding that Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has announced that the various districts are likely to get moderate to heavy rains.

The districts which will receive rainfall according to the IMD are Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhaptnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and Guntur. He suggested the fishermen not to venture into the sea.