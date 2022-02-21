APSRTC to buy diesel from retail outlets for operations

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has issued orders to the RTC staff to purchase the diesel at the private diesel filling stations.

So far, the APSRTC is purchasing the diesel from the oil companies in bulk quantities at a low price. Earlier, the oil companies used to offer diesel at a lesser price to the RTC. But of late due to various reasons the diesel price offered by the oil companies is exceeding the price compared to that at the retail market.

On an average, the RTC purchases 7.30 lakh litres of diesel per day for operations. The RTC is now paying excess price of Rs 4.30 per litre of diesel to the oil companies. This amounts to Rs 32 lakh excess price per day.

In this backdrop, RTC Managing Director and Vice-Chairman Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Monday issued orders to the staff facilitating the latter to purchase diesel from the retail outlets. The staff can purchase the diesel after the quality verification is made by the vigilance and purchasing committee.

The MD said the present orders will be in force till further orders are issued by the corporation.