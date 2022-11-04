Ayyanna encroached land: AP CID

Vijayawada: AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) DIG Sunil Kumar Nayak said on Thursday that a case had been registered against Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and his sons Vijay and Rajesh in regard to a complaint filed by the irrigation department executive engineer on September 13. He said the complaint alleged that Ayyanna along with his two sons were involved in encroachment of two cents of irrigation land.

The DIG said the three accused had forcibly got attestation from executive engineer level officer and added that a detailed inquiry would be conducted in this regard. He revealed that the signature and seal on the NOC were fake.

The DIG said cases were registered under IPC 464, 467, 471 120B sections against Ayyanna Patrudu and his sons. Ayyanna and Rajesh were arrested in the early morning on Thursday. Sunil Kumar made it clear that they have right to use the force if someone is not cooperating in the arrest and said the same thing happened with Ayyanna Patrudu.

He stated that the CID police acted as per the law and not violated the rules. He said the police have not arrested them at midnight as some have alleged, but in the early hours of Thursday.