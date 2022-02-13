Calls on Ashok Babu at his residence: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday visited the house of TDP MLC P Ashok Babu who was arrested by CID and later released on bail.

Ashok Babu explained to Naidu about the midnight arrest and questioning by CID about employees' agitation.

Expressing ire over the attitude of the YSRCP government, Naidu said the YSRCP government arrested 3 TDP former ministers and murdered 34 TDP leaders.

He warned the YSRCP government over feature consequences and stated that the errant officials cannot escape from action in future. He said that the TDP will extend support to party leaders and would never allow the YSRCP government to harass the TDP leaders.