Centre institutes awards for energy-efficient buildings

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, the Government of India, for the first time launched an initiative named National Energy Efficiency Roadmap for Movement towards Affordable and Natural Habitat (NEERMAN) Awards aimed at encouraging exceptionally efficient building designs which complies with Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC) of BEE.

During a national webinar with all the State designated agencies (SDAs), the BEE requested the proactive SDAs including Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission(APSECM), SDA of AP to quickly pursue with the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department to ensure maximum participation in the NEERMAN awards as the last date for submission of application for award is August 31.

In this connection, the Secretary, Energy Srikant Nagulapalli in a communication requested Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development(MA&UD), Y Sri Lakshmi to issue instructions to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and concerned officials to disseminate information about the NEERMAN awards and ensure maximum participation from stakeholders i.e., building owners, developers, project designers, facility managers etc.

The main objective of the NEERMAN awards is giving national level recognitions by acknowledging and encouraging the exemplary commercial and residential building designs complying with ECBC. This initiative helps as an instrument to prepare case studies to showcase the exemplary energy efficiency building designs. The details of eligibility, evaluation criteria and registration process for these awards are available of the website of NEERMAN https://bee-neerman.com for necessary participation.

He said Andhra Pradesh is one of the top States in the country, implementing the ECBC-2017 mandatorily for all commercial buildings and non-residential buildings. Srikanth congratulated Director General, BEE, Abhay Bhakre and his team for introducing the NEERMAN Awards which helps in promoting ECBC compliance in commercial and residential buildings and gives encouragement to best designs in energy efficient buildings which in turn reduces energy demand in the building sector ultimately reducing green house gas emissions.

Director/BEE (ECBC), Saurabh D during the national webinar with all SDAs said that the NEERMAN Awards programme was launched on July 16 and last date of submission of entries is August 31. The evaluation of the designs will be done in October & November and final award function will be held in December as per BEE.

The categories selected for NEERMAN Awards are commercial & residential buildings and in commercial the awards will be given in 8 categories i.e., assembly, health care, hospitality, shopping complex, business, educational, mixed-use and naturally-ventilated buildings. In addition to these, in the commercial buildings, exemplary performance awards for best building envelope, lighting & controls, comfort systems & controls/ natural ventilation and electrical & eenewable energy systems will also be given. Further in the category of residential buildings, the awards will be given in two categories in affordable housing and market rate housing.