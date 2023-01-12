CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases diaries, calendars of employees associations

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the diaries and calendars of various employees and teacher unions on Wednesday.

A delegation of employees, including AP Government Employees Association president K R Suryanarayana, association representatives G Oscar Rao and G M Ramesh Kumar called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Wednesday and extended their New Year and Sankranti wishes to him.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were also present. A delegation of employees including AP Secretariat Employees Association president K Venkatarami Reddy, representatives Ch Yerranna Yadav, M Satya Sulochana and Krishna called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Wednesday and extended their New Year and Sankranti wishes to him.

Teachers MLC Kalapalatha Reddy, PRTU-AP president Giri Prasad Reddy also met the Chief Minister.

AP Civil Services Association president P Dharmachandra Reddy, representatives K Mohan Kumar and E Murali wee also among those who called on the Chief Minister.