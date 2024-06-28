Collector suggests preventive measures to check diarrhoea

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi has reviewed the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of diarrhoea with the MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners and concerned officials of the district from the video conference meeting hall in the Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the concerned authorities to take strict measures to prevent the spread of diarrhoea in the district.

She said that cases of diarrhoea are being recorded in some mandals during the rainy season and for this the district administration has already taken strong control measures. According to the orders of the state government, activities have been prepared to carry out awareness programmes on diarrhoea eradication from July 1 to the end of August.

A district-level task force committee has been formed for this purpose.

She directed the officials to conduct water sample tests at all drinking water sources as a precautionary measure to prevent diarrhoea in the district.

In view of the current rainy season, early measures should be taken to prevent drinking water contamination in the district. The drinking water provided to the people in Gram Panchayats / Municipalities should be clean. She said that only then diarrhoea will not spread. Over Head Service Reservoirs in villages and towns should be cleaned regularly. The drinking water provided to the people in the Gram Panchayats / Municipalities should be tested and supplied only after it is found to be free from contamination. All drinking water sources should be chlorinated. Action should be taken immediately to prevent water pollution in directly identified contaminated areas.

Stating that there are 1.50 lakh children under 5 years of age in the district, she said that the officials should ensure that safe water is supplied to the children in the Anganwadi Centres. She suggested use of boiled water and ensured that complete sanitation is implemented near the Anganwadi centres.

Due to the presence of drinking water taps next to the drainage in some villages, strict measures should be taken so that the water is not contaminated. In government schools also, the RO plants should be cleaned regularly and chlorination should be carried out. Drinking water tests should be done daily in the villages and reports should be submitted to the higher authorities.

In the case of diarrhoea, the medical and health department should be fully alert. If cases are reported anywhere, the officials should respond and provide medical services. They should sensitise the people by spreading awareness about diarrhoea in the villages.

ZP CEO KSS Subbarao, DPO Srinivas Viswanath, DRDA PD Dr R Vijayaraju, RWS SE Satyanarayana, DIO Dr Nageswara Rao and others were present.