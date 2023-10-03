Congress to conduct public meetings from Oct 4

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and former MLC Gidugu Rudra Raju said that Congress party launched the campaign ‘Save the Nation – Save Democracy’, across the country and going to the polls with this slogan. He paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Monday.



Rudra Raju along with other Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Sastry, marking their birth anniversaries.

The PCC chief released the ‘Save the Nation – Save Democracy’ posters on the occasion. Later addressing the media, Gidugu Rudra Raju said that the Congress Party would explain people the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh under the rule of YSRCP and Opposition TDP. He said the Congress would organise a series of public meetings from October 4 across the State and stated that the first public meeting would be scheduled in Chittoor and the second meeting will be held in Madanapalle on October 5 and the third one is in Kadapa on October 6, he added.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government failed to fulfill the assurances given to State people as per the State Re-organisation Act.

APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, Vijayawada city president N Narasimha Rao, and others were present on the occasion.