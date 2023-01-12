CS KS Jawahar Reddy reviews Republic Day arrangements with officials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary (CS) Dr KS Jawahar Reddy directed all the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for making Republic Day celebrations a grand success. He informed that the state -level Republic Day celebrations would be conducted at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) on January 26 and added that the Chief Minister, Governor, High Court Chief Justice and other VVIPs and VIPs would participate in the event.

The CS held a video conference on Republic Day preparations with the authorities concerned from his camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He asked them to make foolproof arrangements to make the celebrations successful by coordinating with one another. Jawahar Reddy called for compiling and submitting a comprehensive minute-by-minute programme schedule in this regard.

He said separate car parking facilities for VIP and other person should be arranged and asserted that parade ground must be readied by January 24. The chief secretary suggested Republic Day rehearsals should be conducted in the IGMC stadium.

Referring to the tableaus, Jawahar Reddy made it clear they have to be decked up attractively showing all the welfare schemes of the government. He said an army contingent of Secunderabad will participate in the parade along with the state police battalion, NCC, Scouts and Guides and the police bands.

He also instructed necessary measures should be taken for the High Tea programme which will be held at Raj Bhavan on evening of January 26. Protocol director Bala Subramanyam Reddy, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, joint collector Nupur Ajay, municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakaar Pudkar, sub-collector Adithi Singha, I&PR joint director P Kiran Kumar, Kasturi and others participated.