Demand to restore Kakani statue at Benz Circle

Vijayawada (NTR District): Former MLA Yalamanchili Ravi said that they are requesting the government to restore the statue of freedom fighter and Jai Andhra movement leader Kakani Venkata Ratnam at Benz Circle here. It should be noted here that the statue was removed during flyover works.

Freedom fighter and three-time MLA Kakani Venkata Ratnam's 50th death anniversary was conducted near Benz Circle flyover here on Sunday.

Former MLA Y Ravi along with Congress party senior leaders and Kakani followers attended the programme and paid homage to Kakani by garlanding his portrait. Speaking on the occasion, Ravi demanded the government to rename the Benz Circle as 'Ukku Kakani Circle'. He recalled that at the time of removing the Kakani statue at Benz Circle, the government gave assurance for rearranging Kakani Venkata Ratnam statue after the flyover works completed. But it was not restored.

Ravi said that Kakani was an inspiration to several donors and encouraged donors to start educational institutions to provide free education to all. Government ITI College, Government Polytechnic and others had come to Vijayawada only because of Kakani's hard work, he said.

During freedom struggle, 180 educational institutions were set up in Krishna district, the former MLA added. He stated that because of Kakani's hard work, Asia's biggest Auto Nagar was established in Vijayawada and Krishna District Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Milk Union was also set up only due to Kakani's efforts.

Congress party NTR district president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, senior leader Kolanukonda Sivaji and others participated in the programme.