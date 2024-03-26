Live
Deputy CM Mutyala Naidu is YSRCP's candidate for Anakapalli LS seat
Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress on Tuesday named Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu as its candidate for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat. Mutyala Naidu currently represents the Madugula Assembly constituency under the same Lok Sabha seat.
YSR Congress President and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also decided to field Mutyala Naidu’s daughter Eerli Anuradha for the Madugula Assembly seat.
The ruling party on March 16 declared candidates for 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats and all 175 Assembly seats. The announcement for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat was kept pending.
Muthyala Naidu’s candidature was announced two days after BJP picked former Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh as its candidate from Anakapalli.
In 2019, B. Venkata Satyavathi of YSR Congress was elected from Anakapalli. This time, the party has denied her re-nomination. Anakapalli is one of the six Lok Sabha seats allotted to the BJP under the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.
Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.