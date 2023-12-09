Eluru: BJP demands Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop damage

Eluru : BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari demanded the state government to extend compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the paddy farmers hit by Cyclone Michaung.

She visited cyclone-affected fields in Unguturu constituency in Eluru district on Friday. She interacted with farmers who suffered losses due to cyclone in Poolla of Bhimadolu mandal, Chebrolu and Tallapuram of Unguturu mandal.

Addressing the media, she said that the state government’s inept handling of cyclone measures was the reason for farmers suffering losses. Even though the Centre had alerted the State in advance, it failed to tackle the situation and avoid losses to farming community, she alleged.

She said that the government should purchase damaged paddy at fields itself. The RBKs are not in a position to provide any assurance to farmers, she criticised.

She alleged that the government caused great injustice to farmers as it did not pay a premium for PM’s Fasal Bima Yojana.

The RBKs existed for name sake and not even gunny bags were provided to farmers. The rainwater entered fields and remained there at a time when modernisation of crop canals and repairs were not carried out, she pointed out.

She demanded that the government take measures for purchase of every grain of drenched or discolored or sprouted paddy without fail. BJP state general secretary G Sitaramanjaneya Chowdary, BJP Kisan Morcha state president Ch Kumar Swamy and others accompanied her.