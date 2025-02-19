Expand Red Cross service activities: Guv

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer has called upon the new Chairman and his team of State branch of Indian Red Cross Society to expand their service activities across the State and get closer to the people.

YD Rama Rao, who was elected as the new Chairman of the Red Cross State Branch and P Ramachandra Raju, who was elected as the Treasurer, along with General Secretary AK Parida, paid a courtesy call on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

While congratulating them on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that people are getting quality blood services in 20 Red Cross Blood Bank Centres in the State. In the coming days, all the Red Cross Blood Centres should be modernized and quality blood services be provided to the people.

The Governor has agreed to launch the prestigious “War on Single-Use Plastic” pilot project, undertaken by the Guntur branch of the Red Cross in March 2025 with the aim of creating a single-use plastic-free society for the first time in India. He instructed the executive body to take up the construction of the Red Cross Bhavan in Vijayawada city immediately.

The Governor congratulated Rama Rao and Ramachandra Raju and said that he would provide all his support and cooperation to the service programmes that the Red Cross will undertake under their auspices.