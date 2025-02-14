Gannavaram ex MLA Vamsi arrested

Vijayawada: Former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by Vijayawada police in Hyderabad and brought to Vijayawada on Thursday in connection with the attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram on Feb 20, 2024.

Vamsi is accused No 71 in the case in the attack of the TDP office, which was vandalised and office furniture burnt in Gannavaram. Police booked case on 71 persons in connection with the attack and other cases including threatening the TDP office computer operator Satyavardhan. The police so far arrested more than 20 persons in the past few months and arrested Vamsi on Thursday in Hyderabad. The police had been searching for Vamsi for the past few weeks. On a tip-off, the Vijayawada police went to Hyderabad and arrested him at his residence in Rayadurgam, Hyderabad. He is also facing charges in some other cases like kidnapping and intimidating the TDP office computer operator Satyavardhan.

He was brought to Vijayawada amidst tight security and taken to Krishna Lanka police station and was grilled by the police.

The police booked case on the YSRCP leaders, including Vamsi on the complaint given by the computer operator in the TDP office Satyavardhan.

Police informed the wife of Vamsi that they had registered cases on Vamsi under the section of BNS 140(1), 308,351 (3), read with 3(5). Satyavardhan has recently submitted an affidavit in the SC/ST cases special court that he has no connection with the attack on the TDP office case.Later, he lodged a complaint to the police that he was forced to give wrong statement on the TDP office case in the SC/ST cases special court. He alleged that he was kidnapped by the YSRCP leaders and was forced to withdraw the case against the YSRCP leaders.

Basing on the recent complaint given by Satyavardhan, the police arrested around 20 persons and arrested Vamsi on Thursday.

Interestingly, Satya vardhan’s brother Kiran also lodged a complaint to Patamata police against Vamsi and some others. The police booked SC/ST atrocity case and kidnap case on former MLA Vamsi.

Tight security posted near Krishna Lanka police station as scores of his supporters reached near the police station. Vamsi was elected to Assembly from Gannavaram in 2019 elections. Later, he quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP. Police clamped section 144 and invoked Police Act 30 in NTR and Krishna districts on Thursday. Red alert sounded in Gannavaram after the arrest of former MLA Vamsi.

Vamsi’s wife Panakajasri alleged that her husband was implicated in the false cases. She went to Krishna Lanka police station to meet her husband. But the police denied her entry into the station till evening.