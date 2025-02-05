Live
Just In
Ghat road to Sobhanachala temple to be opened soon
Vijayawada: Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy participated in the Ratha Saptami programme at the temple in Agiripalli mandal of Eluru district. The villagers, priests and Endowment officials welcomed the minister to the temple and felicitated him. He offered silk robes to Sri Sobhanachala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on Tuesday and prayed for the well being of people of Nuzvid segment and Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing the villagers, Minister Parthasarathy assured people that Sri Sobhanachala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Agiripalli village will be developed and the ghat road being constructed to the hillock at a cost of Rs 2 crore will be opened soon. He said new CC roads and culverts will be built in Agiripalli village. He assured that houses will be constructed for the eligible poor from March 2026 and stated that pensions will be sanctioned to the eligible people.
Leaders of the BJP, TDP and JSP and a large number of villagers attended the Ratha Saptami programme in Agiripalli.