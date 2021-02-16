Government urged to intervene for conducting polls to Kabaddi Association

Vijayawada: Andhra Kabaddi Association former secretary KP Rao on Monday has sought intervention of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on conducting the elections for the association under the supervision of an administrator, preferably a retired High Court judge or a district judge.

Releasing an open letter to the Chief Minister, Rao said that the Andhra Kabaddi Association headed two warring groups and were not eligible to conduct kabaddi State championships as they are not recognized by Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh. Rao said the players were the biggest sufferers as tournaments conducted by both groups were illegal and unauthorised.

He said the concerned sports authority officials failed to take any action against them as per the Government of AP rules. "Both groups are not eligible as per sports codes of AP and India and it results in creating problems to the Kabaddi players," he said. He reminded that owing to group politics, players approached the High Court of AP and requested the latter to select and send the teams to participate in national championships. The High Court of AP gave orders to SAAP to send the teams, he added.

He felt the need of the hour is elections for Andhra Kabaddi Association as per the sports code and rules and regulations of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, K P Rao said in a letter to the CM.

"We requested both the groups to settle their disputes amicably as conducting World Cup will not be possible without the support of all the district associations. This is a prestigious project (YSR World Cup Kabaddi) conceived with the budget of Rs 25 crore in which nearly 30 countries will take part," he said.

Rao requested the Chief Minister to give necessary directions to authorities concerned to conduct elections for Andhra Kabaddi Association and nominate an administrator to conduct elections to the association, thus paving the way for the smooth conduct of the YSR World Cup Kabaddi in Visakhapatnam.