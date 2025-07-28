Hear Zone – a unit of Hearing Aid Centre Launches Interactive Concept Store in Vijayawada in partnership with Rexton

Vijayawada: Hear Zone – a unit of Hearing Aid Centre, a renowned network of hearing clinics, proudly announces the inauguration of a sophisticated hearing centre in Vijayawada, in partnership with Rexton, a reliable brand under WS Audiology. This modern facility is set to offer comprehensive audiological services, including Audiometry, Tympanometry, and specialized services such as hearing aid trial and fitting, programming, servicing, along with a range of accessories.

This state-of-the-art Rexton store symbolizes modern hearing care by offering comprehensive, high-quality solutions for those with hearing impairments. It integrates interactive experiences, innovative products, and expert audiological advice all under one roof, setting a new standard for hearing care services.

Hear Zone is proud to announce the grand opening of its first store in Vijayawada. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine hearing care with compassion, innovation and integrity. Our team has worked diligently to understand the specific needs of the local community and tailor our services accordingly. With this launch, Hear Zone brings to Vijayawada a state-of-the-art hearing care experience that combines advanced diagnostic facilities with some of the world’s smallest, cleanest and rechargeable invisible hearing aid solutions delivered with care.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner, whose trust and support have played a key role in making this launch possible. This strategic collaboration will help us deliver seamless and meaningful experiences to our customers.

At Hear Zone, we go beyond being just a clinic. We are a trusted destination for hearing wellness built on the pillars of “Trust, Technology and Transparency.” Our mission is simple. It is to bring hearing happiness and lifelong service to every individual who walks through our doors. We look forward to making Hear Zone the go-to hearing care destination for Vijayawada and beyond, said “Mr. K. Ganesh, MD, Hear Zone”.

Globally, hearing loss is a significant concern, affecting an estimated 1.6 billion people. Of these, approximately 430 million experience severe hearing difficulties. The World Health Organization predicts these numbers to climb to 2.5 billion by 2050, with a staggering 700 million anticipated to face debilitating hearing challenges.

Despite solutions being available, a scant 20% of those affected have access to vital hearing aids. This lack of care manifests in societal ramifications, leading to feelings of isolation, mental health challenges, cognitive setbacks, and hindered career opportunities.

“Hearing loss is the most common sensory deficit in humans today. There is a stigma associated with hearing loss that is well known. Many factors contribute to the stigma, but perhaps the biggest one is that we don’t talk about it enough,” said Mr. Avinash Pawar, CEO & Managing Director, WS Audiology India.

“Untreated hearing loss has social, physical, and psychological consequences. With the launch of this Rexton store, we aim to provide a youthful and inclusive experience that reframes assumptions about hearing aids and empowers the people of Vijayawada to take action,” Mr. Pawar continued.

The Rexton store in Vijayawada will be operated by Hearing Aid Centre, a trusted name in hearing clinics, which understands the profound impact that hearing loss can have on one’s quality of life.

About Hearing Aid Centre

Hearing Aid Centre, HAC was established in 1980 at Chennai in a small place at Nungambakkam, by Shri N S Krishnamoorthy, fondly called as Mr.NSK. He had travelled since 1967 for 12 years till 1979, length and breadth of India having Radio Engineering as background. Shri. NSK worked hard to reach the people of India in late 1970s extending hearing support with older days’ hearing devices to improve their hearing with all the struggles of traveling for 42 days tour to reach out the people who were in need of Hearing devices. After understanding the difficulties faced by hearing aid users for getting support in troubleshooting the hearing aid, he decided to start an exclusive Hearing Aid Fitting Centre at Chennai. There started the humble journey of Hearing Aid Centre in Tamil Nadu, India.

About Rexton

Rexton, a part of WSA, is a global hearing aid brand known for its reliability. We believe that nothing hearing related should ever be left to chance, both for the people with hearing loss, and those who depend upon them. We understand their challenges and we meet them with proven hearing technology that is made Lifeproof so it can be counted upon to perform reliably in even the harshest environments. At work, at home, during leisure time, exercise and in all weather, you can always RELY ON REXTON."

About WS Audiology

Formed in 2019, through the merger of Sivantos and Widex, WS Audiology combines over 140 years’ experience in pioneering the use of technology to help people with hearing loss hear the sounds that make life wonderful. With truly differentiated brands like Widex, Signia, Rexton, Audio Service and Vibe, and with diverse assets across wholesale, retail, online, managed care and diagnostic solutions, we are active in over 130 markets. WS Audiology employs 12,500+ people and is privately owned by the Tøpholm and Westermann families and the Lundbeck Foundation, as well as funds under the management of EQT. As a global leader, our ambition is to unlock human potential by making wonderful sound part of everyone’s life.