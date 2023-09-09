Live
- Uncertainty continues over Naidu's shifting, TDP cadre follows convoy
- Biden applauds India's space milestones; India and US may send astronauts to ISS
- ‘Jawan’ is all set for the weekend bash
- G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration unveils a 12-point vision for a better global future
- On first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan debunks rumours of Part 2, 3 getting shelved
- Galla Jayadev slams YCP govt for arresting Chandrababu
- When is Grandparents’ Day 2023 in India? Date, History, Facts, Quotes, and Celebration
- Opposition in AP condemn Chandrababu Naidu's arrest
- ‘Haddi’ serves as platform to voices of transgender community- Director Akshat Ajay Sharma
- Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood needs heroes like Elvish Yadav
Just In
Heavy police bandobust at Civil Courts in Vijayawada
Highlights
Heavy police force was deployed at the Civil Courts Complex here on Saturday in view of the police arriving with Chandrababu Naidu to present him before the magistrate of the ACB court.
Meanwhile, senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra is going to argue on behalf of Chandrababu.
