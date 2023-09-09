  • Menu
Heavy police bandobust at Civil Courts in Vijayawada

Heavy police bandobust at Civil Courts in Vijayawada
Heavy police force was deployed at the Civil Courts Complex here on Saturday in view of the police arriving with Chandrababu Naidu to present him before the magistrate of the ACB court.

Heavy police force was deployed at the Civil Courts Complex here on Saturday in view of the police arriving with Chandrababu Naidu to present him before the magistrate of the ACB court.

Meanwhile, senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra is going to argue on behalf of Chandrababu.

