Humanity very important: Farooq

Vijayawada: Minister for Minority Welfare NMD Farooq has said many people have helped the Budameru flood victims in Vijayawada and they helped the people irrespective of caste and religion. He said humanity is very important in the world. Farooq participated in the get together of prominent people the lawyers, doctors, retired police officials, businessmen, employees and others.

Akhila Bharata Manavata Sandesa Samithi has organised the get-together at a hotel on Monday evening. Noted doctor Samaram, retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, lawyer Mukthar Ali, Samithi president Syed Bilal and others spoke on the occasion.