  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Humanity very important: Farooq

Humanity very important: Farooq
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Minister for Minority Welfare NMD Farooq has said many people have helped the Budameru flood victims in Vijayawada and they helped the...

Vijayawada: Minister for Minority Welfare NMD Farooq has said many people have helped the Budameru flood victims in Vijayawada and they helped the people irrespective of caste and religion. He said humanity is very important in the world. Farooq participated in the get together of prominent people the lawyers, doctors, retired police officials, businessmen, employees and others.

Akhila Bharata Manavata Sandesa Samithi has organised the get-together at a hotel on Monday evening. Noted doctor Samaram, retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, lawyer Mukthar Ali, Samithi president Syed Bilal and others spoke on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick