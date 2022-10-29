Increase in PMKSY outlay sought

Vijayawada (NTR District): AP Food Processing Industries Federation (APFPIF), highlighting the strength and potential of Andhra Pradesh in food processing, requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase the outlay of PM Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) to a minimum of Rs 3,000 crore per annum, which will help to attract huge investments into the sector and benefit lakhs of farmers and provide massive direct and indirect employment in the county, according to a communiqué from APDPIF.

APFPIF honorary president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president K Ramalinga Reddy and general secretary Dr Ch Balasekhara Reddy met the Union Finance Minister on the sidelines of the inauguration of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at Kakinada campus on Friday. They submitted a representation to the Finance Minister giving policy initiatives to be undertaken for the development of the food processing sector in AP.

In the representation, the Federation requested the government to set up prestigious institutions like Central Food Technological Research Institute, Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology and National Institute of Food Technology & Entrepreneurship Management in AP to support the food processing industry.

It was also suggested that regional offices of APEDA & FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) should be started in the capital city of Amaravati and also requested setting up an Irradiation Centre at one of the major ports in the State that can be used by

agri exporters. It also recommended setting up Mango and Banana Boards in the State similar to Coconut/Rubber Boards to encourage the overall development of crop cultivation, post-harvest management and cultivation of processable varieties.

The Federation brought to the notice of the Finance Minister that there is an immediate need to review and bring down the GST slabs for the Food Processing Industry to 5 and 12 per cent only as there are currently several items/categories that are under 18%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that she will review the suggestions and consider them. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Sri Piyush Goyal was also present at the inauguration. The delegation also met Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, who is also a member of MPEDA and submitted the representation to her as well. She assured that she will take up the issues faced by the Food Processing sector with the Union Finance Minister.