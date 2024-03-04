  • Menu
Institutional collaboration helps in effective knowledge sharing

Vijayawada: Institutional collaboration stands as a cornerstone for effective knowledge sharing and collective progress, said Prof T G Sitaram, Chairman of AICTE.

He attended the inaugural session of the sixth meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board being organised by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), a statutory body of the State government, and hosted by VIT-AP University.

The theme of this significant meeting is ‘Nurturing vibrant research and innovation ecosystem in Universities’ and sub-theme is promoting high quality research in higher education institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof T G Sitaram appreciated efforts of AP government and APSCHE in promoting quality education. He commended the initiative of HEPB making all the top end institutions working together for the cause of higher education.

Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy Chairman, APSCHE gave more insights on educational developments in AP and said that approximately 87% of AP students are receiving free education

Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT - AP University, Prof. S.V. Kota Reddy Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University, Guntur and others were present.

