JAC leaders insist on old pension scheme

Vijayawada: The state government, which had assured the employees to consider doing away with the Contributory Pension Scheme on Monday, came up with a proposal for replacing it with Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

Under this scheme, the government proposes to give 33 per cent of the last salary drawn as GPS. The five-member committee discussed this proposal with the JAC leaders of various employees association. But the employees leaders turned down the proposal and demanded that the old pension scheme should be continued.

They also wanted the government to give them a written proposal of the GPS for detailed study. However, they felt that this system would not be of benefit to the employees.

It may be mentioned here that the government had constituted the five-member committee following 'Chalo CMO' programme of teachers.

It is learnt that the government would hold more talks with the employees on the issue of GPS.