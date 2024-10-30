  • Menu
Kapil Dev calls on MP Kesineni

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev with Vijayawada MP and ACA president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Vijayawada: Former Indian cricket captain and legendary all rounder Kapil Dev met the Andhra Cricket Association president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and the duo discussed the cricket activities in Andhra Pradesh.

Kapil Dev visited the office of the MP at Gurunanak colony on Tuesday. The MP has welcomed the former Indian captain and felicitated him. Sivanath informed Kapil Dev that an international cricket stadium is constructed near Mangalagiri of Guntur and one international cricket stadium will be constructed between Vizag and Vizianagaram and talks are underway in this regard.

The ACA president Sivanath has explained the steps taken up by the ACA for development of cricket and grounds. Kapil Dev came to Vijayawada to meet CM N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss setting up of a golf court in the state.

sidekick