Mangalagiri: People’s future is more important than CM post says Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri : Exhorting people to strive for achieving YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan said here on Friday that he was ready to take on the role of the chief minister if necessary. “But the bright future of the state is more important to me than the post of chief minister,” he said.

Addressing the party activists after presenting the appointment letters to the newly-appointed office-bearers of the state executive at the party headquarters here, Pawan Kalyan said, “I have never shown any aversion to post of chief minister. I will remain inclined towards the post. But, today our priority is the future of the people rather than the post of chief minister. Jana Sena’s aspires better future to people.”

He said every party activist should strive to bring Jana Sena-TDP government to power in the state and thanked the party cadres who had been with him for the last one decade. “Many people rather wrongly believed that they would get party positions after they joined the party. However, many activists stayed with us in irrespective of party positions and they would be remembered forever,” he said.

Pawan called upon the party cadres to overcome the minor problems and strive for achieving the target. “Everyone should remember that we are travelling along with TDP,” he reminded them. The Jana Sena which was started with a mere 150 members is now having 6.5 lakh active members, he said.

He thanked political action committee chairman Nadendla Manohar for giving guidance to the party cadres and leaders in the right direction. There are about 200 members in the 12 committees of the state executive, he said, and congratulated the new executive members for joining the cream to serve the party.