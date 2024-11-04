Minister Kollu to launch drive for pothole-free roads today

Vijayawada: Minister for excise, mines and geology Kollu Ravindra along with the Krishna district in-charge minister Vasamsetti Subhash will launch the ‘Mission for potholes-free Andhra Pradesh’ programme in Machilipatnam on Monday. The state government has launched the ambitious programme to make AP roads free from potholes and allocated more than Rs 800 crore.

Addressing the media in Machilipatnam on Sunday, Minister Ravindra said the State government has decided to complete the mission to make potholes-free roads by Sankranthi and CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has already launched the programme.

He alleged the YSRCP government had not repaired a single road in five years’ rule. He said the government launched the distribution of three LPG cylinders to the eligible beneficiaries as part of the ‘Super Six’ programme and is already sanctioning Rs 4,000 pension to the old aged and other beneficiaries.

Referring to Machilipatnam, minister Ravindra said CC roads will be laid in the city with Rs 30 crore under the MNREGS scheme and Rs 5 crore were released under the 15th Finance Commission funds and the amount would be spend for development of parks and construction of drains in the city. He said proposals are made with Rs 30 crore for development works through the mining funds. Minister Ravindra took the lifetime TDP membership on Sunday in the presence of party leaders and supporters. He said he was proud to be associated with TDP since 1989 and always supported it in the elections for over three decades.