Ministers Perni Nani, Kodali Nani bid farewell to Collector Imtiaz

Vijayawada: Minister for Information and Public Relations and Transport Perni Nani and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani greeted the outgoing district Collector Md Imtiaz at the camp office here on Tuesday and lauded the services of the latter to the district for two years.

The Ministers met the Collector on the occasion of his promotion as the Special Secretary to the Ministry of Minority Welfare. The Collector will be relieved from the duty on Wednesday. He will hand over the charge to J Nivas, who has been appointed as the Collector of Krishna district. He was working as the Collector of Srikakulam district.