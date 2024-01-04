Narasaraopet: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurates cold storage unit

Narasaraopet : Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu inaugurated the cold storage unit constructed at a cost of Rs 6.65 crore at Velpuru village of Savalyapuram mandal in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of farmers.

This is the first cold storage unit constructed by the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in the country, he said.

He said the state government is distributing the seeds and giving necessary advice to the farmers through the RBKs. He urged the farmers to avail the opportunity provided by the government and said the farmers may keep their agriculture produce at low cost in the cold storage unit.

MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of Varkipudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme. MLAs Bolla Brahmana Naidu, Namburu Sankara Rao, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanjaneyulu and Palandu district joint collector S Syam Prasad were present.