  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Narasaraopet: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurates cold storage unit

Narasaraopet: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurates cold storage unit
x

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurating cold storage unit constructed at Velpuru on Wednesday  

Highlights

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu inaugurated the cold storage unit constructed at a cost of Rs 6.65 crore at Velpuru village of Savalyapuram mandal in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

Narasaraopet : Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu inaugurated the cold storage unit constructed at a cost of Rs 6.65 crore at Velpuru village of Savalyapuram mandal in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of farmers.

This is the first cold storage unit constructed by the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in the country, he said.

He said the state government is distributing the seeds and giving necessary advice to the farmers through the RBKs. He urged the farmers to avail the opportunity provided by the government and said the farmers may keep their agriculture produce at low cost in the cold storage unit.

MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of Varkipudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme. MLAs Bolla Brahmana Naidu, Namburu Sankara Rao, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanjaneyulu and Palandu district joint collector S Syam Prasad were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X