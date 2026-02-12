ONGC supports advanced cancer care

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has secured CSR support from ONGC for the installation of advanced cancer treatment infrastructure in Guntur and Kadapa, following his meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. He conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh for the timely intervention.

He had earlier highlighted that the screening of over 45 lakh individuals identified 22,888 suspected cancer cases, with more than 73,000 citizens battling the disease. He cautioned that annual fatalities could exceed 26,000 without urgent strengthening of radiotherapy infrastructure.

Responding to his representation, ONGC has sanctioned two state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines, one each for Guntur and Kadapa, valued at approximately Rs 30 crore per unit.