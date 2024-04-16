Parchur: YSRCP govt flayed for neglecting welfare of BCs

Parchur : TDP candidate at Parchur assembly constituency Yeluri Sambasiva Rao released a development declaration for BCs at the ‘Jayaho BC’ public meeting held at Kothapalem of Pedaganjam village in Chinaganjam mandal on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting which was presided over by the TDP BC Cell mandal president Vatupalli Edukondalu, Assembly candidate Yeluri Sambasiva Rao said that politics is only for the people who wish to serve the people, but not for those who want to make money using it.

He alleged that the present YSRCP government was doing business with the public. He said it is the responsibility of everyone to bring in the government that works for them. He said that the TDP government earlier had provided nets, boats, and tools for fishermen at 90 per cent subsidy and gave rights to fishing in ponds and tanks.

He said that the TDP released the BC Declaration for the welfare and development of the BCs in the State. He said that the YSRCP government neglected the BCs, from the very beginning.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to allot Rs 75,000 crore for the BC sub-plan, but the funds were diverted for other programmes, he regretted.

He said that though the YSRCP claims they gave 50 per cent reservation to BCs in nominated posts, they missed the true spirit. Yeluri pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted TTD chairmanship, and 212 other important nominated posts to his community, Reddys and allotted unimportant positions to BCs.



Yeluri explained about the Super Six schemes of the TDP to the people and assured them that the Chinaganjam mandal would be holistically developed under the NDA rule in the Stte.

He said that he had fulfilled the promise of constructing a bridge connecting Pedaganjam to the nearby villages.

He assured to provide housing sites to every eligible beneficiary and resolve the problems of fishermen in the constituency. He also promised to encourage industries to set up their plants in the region to employ around 50,000 youth.