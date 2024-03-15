Pawan to contest from Pithapuram

Vijayawada/Kakinada: Putting an end to suspense, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that he would be contesting the Assembly elections from Pithapuram constituency.

Addressing the party’s formation day celebrations at its headquarters at Mangalagiri, he announced that he will be entering the fray from Pithapuram in Kakinada district.

He said he is going to take a decision soon on contesting MP seat also. He said he got proposal to contest from Pithapuram in 2012 but extended support for the winning of BJP and TDP candidate.

Stating that the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP trio will win the coming elections, Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan Mohan Reddy will face the same fate as Sri Lankan president. He said that the downfall of Jagan government is certain as people are suffering heavily under his rule. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was borrowing heavy in the name of implementing welfare schemes, but spending large amount of money on publicity alone. At the same time Panwan warned that he will not spare those who resort to blackmail him for not getting party ticket. He said keeping in view the state’s interests, the Jana Sena entered into a tie-up with TDP and BJP and as a result he could not accommodate some leaders. He said that he will recognise the services of those who worked hard for the winning of the party.Pawan Kalyan appealed to people to extend support to TDP-Jana Sena-BJP tie up for the progress of the state.

There has been suspense over Pawan's seat for the last few days. There were reports that he will again contest from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram. But Pawan chose Pithapuram as a safe seat which has about 90 per cent Kapu voters.

Pantam Nanaji has already been announced as Jana Sena candidate from Kakinada Rural constituency. The Kakinada MP seat is also almost allocated for the Jana Sena. Party’s strategy is that if Pawan contests from Pithapuram, they can easily win the Kakinada Rural and MP seat as well.

From the very beginning, Jana Sena focused on Kakinada district. The first phase of Varahi Yatra organised by Pawan last year also started from this district. On the occasion, he stayed in Pithapuram for two days.

It has been announced that the party office will also be opened here. A few days ago, Jana Sena leased a four-acre helipad at Gollaprolu in Pithapuram constituency for two months.

It is now clear to all that the helipad was also prepared for Pawan contesting from Pithapuram. It is said that Pawan will come directly to Pithapuram in a helicopter to file nomination and participate in campaign.

The ruling YSRCP has appointed the sitting MP from Kakinada, Vanga Geetha, as its coordinator for Pithapuram. However, with Pawan Kalyan’s announcement, YSRCP may field Mudragada Padmanabham, who recently announced joining the ruling party on March 16.

In 2019, Pendem Dorababu of the YSRCP was elected from Pithapuram, defeating S V S N Varma of the TDP by 14,992 votes. M Seshu Kumari of the Jana Sena had finished a distant third.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in the constituency after Pawan’s announcement as TDP constituency in-charge NVSN Varma’s followers burnt TDP flags and flexies at several places. Alleging that the party had cheated Varma, they took up an agitation demanding him to contest as an independent. He is expected to take a decision after consulting his supporters on Friday.