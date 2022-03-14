Plethora of schemes for BCs, artisans: AP Government

Vijayawada : Minister for welfare of backward classes Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna said the state government is implementing various schemes to provide financial assistance to the BC artisans.

He was replying to a question in Legislative Council asked by members Tummala Naidu, Manthena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju and Duvvarapu Rama Rao on Monday.

The members wanted to know the steps taken by the government to help out the artisans. Minister Venugopala Krishna said the government was implementing various economic support schemes under Navaratnalu from 2019-20 for the welfare of the backward classes and artisans.

He said the government was implementing schemes for BC artisans such as YSR Nethanna Nestam, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, YSR Vahana Mitra, Jagananna Chedodu (financial assistance to rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors) and Jagananna Thodu (for hawkers).

He said so far Rs 2,272.31 crore has been disbursed to 11,73,018 beneficiaries of the occupational groups from the financial years 2019-20 to 2021-22.

The government is taking all necessary steps for the welfare of artisans by creation of new corporations for implementing several welfare schemes under Navaratnalu and other flagship programmes.

He said an amount of Rs 86,144 crore has been provided to backward classes beneficiaries under Navaratnalu and other programmes through direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes so far.