Police told to be polite with devotees

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu called upon police officers and staff to perform their duties with devotion to ensure that devotees can have hassle-free darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga during the 11-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri. The celebrations will be held from September 22 to October 2.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka throng Vijayawada for the prestigious festival. This year, the district administration anticipates around 20 lakh pilgrims. To ensure their safety, a strong police force of 4,500 officers and personnel has been deployed.

On Sunday, CP Rajasekhara Babu convened a meeting with bandobast officers and staff at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Along with collector Dr Lakshmisha, he reviewed arrangements and issued detailed guidelines. The Commissioner stressed that Dasara duties should be carried out with sincerity, politeness, and coordination. “General devotees should be given top priority, and every staff member must ensure that queues move smoothly without incidents,” he said.

He said this year’s celebrations would also feature the special Vijayawada Utsav.

VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra informed that nearly 10,000 staff will be deployed for festival duties. About 35 lakh water bottles and additional toilets have been arranged, while sanitation teams will work 24/7. DCPs KVG Saritha, Tirumaleswara Reddy, Udaya Rani, SVD Prasad, Sai Prasad, Anand Reddy, Udaya Bhaskar, ADCPs G Ramakrishna, K Koteswara Rao, ACPs, Inspectors, and SIs also participated in the meeting.