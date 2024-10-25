  • Menu
Powerlifter seeks govt support

Vijayawada: Powerlifter and bodybuilder of Kakinada Mandapalli Srinivasa Rao met Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy at the latter’s camp here on Thursday and appealed to him to provide help.

Srinivasa Rao told the Minister that he had participated in various competitions in powerlifting, bodybuilding and athletic competitions at district, state, national and international levels. He has been working as an RTC driver for the last 24 years.

He deplored that he was not given promotions. His salary was also deducted when he participated in the competitions.

Srinivasa Rao appealed to the Minister to provide help to achieve more heights in sports. He expressed his desire to establish a gymnasium in Kakinada to train more youth in weightlifting and powerlifting and sought help from the minister in this regard.

The Minister said that he would extend cooperation to Srinivas Rao.

