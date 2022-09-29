Railway zone will be set up soon in Vizag: Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party national general secretary and MP Vijayasai Reddy condemning the negative reports in a section of media, challenged that he will resign, if he fails to get Visakhapatnam railway zone.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office here on Wednesday, the MP said that when the YSRCP Parliamentary team met the Railway Minister recently, he assured on setting up of Visakha railway zone. He however said the railway zone issue did not come up for discussion in Tuesday's meeting the Union Home Secretary held with the officials of both AP and Telangana State.

The MP said that there was a clear mention about railway zone in AP Reorganisation Act-2014. He said while the Central government was insisting on the State's share to lay a new railway line to connect Hyderabad from Kovvur, the State government argued that as it was mentioned in bifurcation Act, the Central government should bear entire cost of the project.

Stating that Visakha railway zone will be set up soon, the MP said that some section of the media was trying to damage the image of YSR Congress party.

Amidst rumours on Visakha railway zone proposal being shelved, Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday clarified that the Central government is committed to setting up Visakha railway zone.

He said, "Land has been identified near the Visakhapatnam DRM office for the zonal office."