Reconstruction of flyover: Notices served on house owners

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation officials are gearing up to acquire land for the expansion and reconstruction of a flyover at Sankar Vilas here.

According to official sources, a 1.1 km long new four-lane flyover will be constructed for the smooth flow of traffic. The GMC Town Planning officials issued notices to the house owners and land owners to acquire the land necessary for the expansion of the flyover.

The officials have already completed marking work of the buildings for both sides of the flyover. Several buildings will be completely destroyed or partially removed.

The flyover which was constructed over 70 years ago was not in a position to meet the traffic needs. Following a request of the Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 98 crore for the expansion of the flyover.

The GMC Town Planning Department has already prepared the list of the building owners who will lose their buildings in the flyover widening and development. According to official sources, from AC College, there will be a U-turn to Arundalpet between Arundalpet 9th and 10 the lanes.

About 120 building owners may lose their building fully or partially for the widening and reconstruction of the flyover at Sankar Vilas Centre. Properties of some missionary organisations, railways, and some of the government offices may lose their buildings due to reconstruction of the flyover.

The building owners and land owners should have to give a reply to the GMC within a week after receiving the notice.

Some of the land owners have already approached court. The GMC officials also filed the counters in the court.

If the land owners did not give reply after receiving the notices, the GMC officials are in favour of land acquisition.

GMC will entrust the road widening responsibility to the Roads and Building Department officials to widen the road up to 120 feet according to the master plan. Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is in favour of developing the flyover as RUB in the days to come.