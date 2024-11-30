Salam Namaste talent show begins tomorrow

Vijayawada: Salam Namaste talent show would be organised in Guntur from December 1, said Dr Shama Sultana, organiser of the show.

Addressing the media after releasing a poster for the talent show at IMA Hall here on Friday, Dr Shama said that the talent show would give a chance to everyone to prove their talent.

The talent show which would be held at M Convention hall on Ponnuru Road in Guntur would include dance, sound and comedy, music, musical instruments, fashion show, mehandi, poetry, funny message-oriented skits and others.

The preliminary competitions would be held from December 1 to 8 and semi-finals from December 15 and grand finale on December 22.

The first prize would be Rs 10,000 in each category and there would also be cash awards for other categories, she said.

The interested candidates may contact the organisers at 8886466233 and 7780747626.