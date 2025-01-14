Sankranti festivities begin

Vijayawada: The three-day Sankranti festivities began on Monday with joy and tradition in NTR district as people celebrated Bhogi festival lighting the bonfire. People lit the bonfire and burned the unwanted items and welcomed the new beginning.

The Bhogi Mantalu is a significant ritual reflecting the festival’s essence of transformation and renewal. Many colonies’ associations and local community elders organized the Bhogi festival which included cultural programmes and various competitions for women and children. Gangireddulu are the special attraction where bulls are colourfully decorated and they dance as per the instructions of their masters. Haridasu folk songs are also part of the Sankranti tradition.

Women and girls enjoyed the Rangoli drawing many colourful designs. Some organizers conducted competitions and distributed the prizes to the winners.

Bonfire was lit at many junctions in Vijayawada city on Monday morning welcoming the three-day festival. People are bracing to celebrate the Sankranti on Tuesday with their family members, relatives and friends. Lakhs of people came from Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to their native places to celebrate the festival.