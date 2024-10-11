Seminar emphasises on ‘Mental Health at Work’

Vijayawada: The Department of Psychology of Andhra Loyola College, in association with the Department of English and the Women’s Cell organised a seminar to mark World Mental Health Day on the college premises here on Thursday. The gathering, centred on the theme “Mental Health at Work,” brought together students and esteemed faculty to explore crucial aspects of mental well-being in professional settings.Fr Prabhudas, Vice-Principal for UG Final Year and PG, and Fr Kiran, Vice-Principal for UG second year, contributed valuable perspectives to the seminar. Fr Prabhudas emphasised the universal importance of mental health for all employees and students, while Fr Kiran elaborated on the key benefits of maintaining good mental health.

Dr Abdul Raffi Naik, Assistant Professor at VIT-AP delivering the keynote address, offered valuable insights into strategies for enhancing mental health at the workplace. Dr B Raju, Dean of Arts and Humanities and Coordinator of the Psychology Department and Psychology Lecturer Dr M Miriyam Kamala contributed their expertise to the seminar. Rangababu, Head of the English Department, underscored the critical need for maintaining mental health. Dr Tabitha, the Women’s Cell Coordinator, highlighted specific challenges and opportunities for improving mental health, especially among women. Dr Subha, Dean of Student Activities, and D Praveen, senior faculty member, also contributed to the seminar.