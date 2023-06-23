SKOCH Group chief lauds AP’s policies

Vijayawada: SKOCH Group chairman Sameer Kochhar called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday and gifted a copy of his book ‘India 2047 High Income with Equity’.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was amazed by the kind of changes brought in by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy from the socio-economic perspective.

Stating that he has been studying Andhra Pradesh since 2005, when Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister, he said the current Chief Minister has been doing a good job in women empowerment, education, health and agriculture sectors.

The steps taken for women empowerment, self-help groups, livelihood linkages, health facilities and creating an entire ecosystem with the same woman being the beneficiary time and again, handholding for three to four years so that she comes out of poverty is not lip service but shows the uniqueness.

In the field of education, digitalisation and coaching TOFEL early has nothing in parallel, he said.

On the agriculture front, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) is an initiative Andhra Pradesh has taken which others can take note of. On the medical front, running primary health centres and family doctor concept statewide are unique and Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a shining example which others can emulate, he said, adding that he would send a team further research.

SKOCH Group vice-chairman Dr Guru Sharan Dhanjal and director Rohan Kochhar were also present.